Ohio

Supreme Court justice

Two candidates are running for a six-year term on the Ohio Supreme Court for the term that begins Jan. 2.

MARY DEGENARO (R)

Age: 57.

Residence: Poland.

Employment: Ohio Supreme Court justice.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University; law degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law.

Family: Husband, Steve; two sons.

Priority: To improve access to the state Supreme Court and local courts and to educate the public about the work of judges and lawyers.

MELODY STEWART (D)

Age: 56.

Residence: Cleveland.

Employment: 8th District Court of Appeals.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in music from University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music; law degree, Cleveland Marshall College of Law; Ph.D., Case Western Reserve University.

Family: Not Available.

Priority: To bring reforms to the judicial system to make it more efficient, accessible and accountable.