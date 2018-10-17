Ohio
Ohio
Supreme Court justice
Two candidates are running for a six-year term on the Ohio Supreme Court for the term that begins Jan. 2.
MARY DEGENARO (R)
Age: 57.
Residence: Poland.
Employment: Ohio Supreme Court justice.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University; law degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law.
Family: Husband, Steve; two sons.
Priority: To improve access to the state Supreme Court and local courts and to educate the public about the work of judges and lawyers.
MELODY STEWART (D)
Age: 56.
Residence: Cleveland.
Employment: 8th District Court of Appeals.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in music from University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music; law degree, Cleveland Marshall College of Law; Ph.D., Case Western Reserve University.
Family: Not Available.
Priority: To bring reforms to the judicial system to make it more efficient, accessible and accountable.
