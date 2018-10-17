Ohio man accused of arson, fraud found competent for trial

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of setting his house on fire in 2016 has been ruled competent to stand trial.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a Butler County judge Tuesday found Ross Compton capable of standing trial after a psychological evaluation.

The 60-year-old Middletown man whose arrest was based partly on pacemaker data has pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges. Authorities say Compton’s cardiac device showed data inconsistent with actions he reportedly took during the fire, including throwing belongings out a window and carrying them to his car.

Compton’s attorney said he isn’t withdrawing a motion for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. That motion states Compton reportedly has a history of mental illness and cardiovascular disease that reduced oxygen levels to his brain.