New SOV retirement community big win for Liberty, officials say
LIBERTY
Members of the township community and Trumbull County officials braved the chilly winds to celebrate the ground-breaking of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services Liberty campus at 1501 Tibbetts-Wick Road.
The $31 million facility, which is the largest capital project for Shepherd of the Valley thus far, is expected to open in spring 2020.
The development is expected to create about 200 jobs.
“This is a home run for the community with the job creation. I’m really happy about it,” township Administrator Pat Ungaro said Wednesday.
“In a couple years you won’t even recognize this area” because of the increase in development, Ungaro added.
Read more about the project in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 18, 2018 12:08 a.m.
$31 million Shepherd of the Valley facility to open 2020
- December 26, 2016 5:09 p.m.
Shepherd of the Valley plans for campus on Tibbetts-Wick
- July 5, 2018 12:52 a.m.
New developments engulf Liberty
- December 27, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Retirement facility in Liberty set for completion in 2018
- February 17, 2018 midnight
A facility for the elderly coming to Liberty over the summer is expected to create about 250 jobs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.