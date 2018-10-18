New SOV retirement community big win for Liberty, officials say

LIBERTY

Members of the township community and Trumbull County officials braved the chilly winds to celebrate the ground-breaking of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services Liberty campus at 1501 Tibbetts-Wick Road.

The $31 million facility, which is the largest capital project for Shepherd of the Valley thus far, is expected to open in spring 2020.

The development is expected to create about 200 jobs.

“This is a home run for the community with the job creation. I’m really happy about it,” township Administrator Pat Ungaro said Wednesday.

“In a couple years you won’t even recognize this area” because of the increase in development, Ungaro added.

