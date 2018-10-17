More human remains found near another Ohio interstate exit

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio (AP) — Investigators in Ohio think human remains found near Interstate 75 are connected to remains found two weeks ago at another exit along the highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the latest remains were found Tuesday in northwestern Ohio near the North Baltimore exit on I-75. That’s about 20 miles north of where authorities say they found partial human remains in a sleeping bag on Oct. 1.

The patrol says investigators used DNA to identify the first set of remains as belonging to 39-year-old David Carter Sr. of Melvindale, Mich.

Police in Michigan say Carter had been reported missing. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers would only say investigators believe the additional remains are connected to the same case.