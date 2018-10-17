Migrants moving again in Guatemala, Trump targets Democrats

BC-LT--Central America-Migrant Caravan,4th Ld-Writethru

Oct 17, 2018 2:16PM (GMT 18:16) - 672 words

CHIQUIMULA, Guatemala (AP) — More than 2,000 Honduran migrants traveling en masse through Guatemala resumed their journey toward the United States today as U.S. President Donald Trump sought to turn the caravan into a political issue three weeks before midterm elections.

A day after warning Central American governments they risk losing U.S. aid if they don't do something and saying that anyone entering the country illegally would be arrested and deported, Trump turned his sights on Democrats and urged Republican allies to campaign on border security.

"Hard to believe that with thousands of people from South of the Border, walking unimpeded toward our country in the form of large Caravans, that the Democrats won't approve legislation that will allow laws for the protection of our country. Great Midterm issue for Republicans!" Trump said in a morning tweet.

"Republicans must make the horrendous, weak and outdated immigration laws, and the Border, a part of the Midterms!" he continued.

In Guatemala, the migrants rose early and many left without eating breakfast, bound for Zacapa, the next city on their route. Overcast skies and a light drizzle took the edge off the sweltering heat and humidity, making the trek more bearable.

Luis Navarreto, a 32-year-old migrant in the caravan, said he had read about Trump's threats regarding aid to his country but was undeterred.

"We are going to continue," Navarreto said. "It is God who decides here. We have no other option but to move ahead."

The migrants are fleeing widespread poverty and gangland violence in one of the world's most murderous countries, and many blamed Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for what they called unlivable conditions back home.

"We are here because of Juan Orlando," said Nelson Zavala, a 36-year-old laborer who added the last three days had essentially been sleepless ones.

The previous day the migrants advanced about 30 miles from the Honduras-Guatemala border to arrive at the city of Chiquimula.