Mahoning coroner ID's fire victim

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Robert Harley, 57, as the man who died after a fire about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a 632 St. Louis Ave. home.

Harley was taken out of the South Side home and he later died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

An autopsy was performed by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.

Harley’s death is under investigation, however, fire officials said the fire is not considered suspicious. The fire started in the kitchen, according to fire reports.