Mahoning coroner ID's fire victim
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Robert Harley, 57, as the man who died after a fire about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a 632 St. Louis Ave. home.
Harley was taken out of the South Side home and he later died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
An autopsy was performed by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.
Harley’s death is under investigation, however, fire officials said the fire is not considered suspicious. The fire started in the kitchen, according to fire reports.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 12, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Victim of Beaver Township fatal fire ID'd
- July 6, 2017 3:32 p.m.
Mahoning coroner ID's victim in motorcycle fatality
- July 6, 2017 9:25 a.m.
UPDATE | City PD awaiting coroner's office to confirm ID of motorcycle crash victim
- July 31, 2018 12:05 p.m.
UPDATE | Man may have died in kitchen fire
- May 15, 2017 1:52 p.m.
UPDATE | 9-year-old's cocaine death being treated as homicide
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.