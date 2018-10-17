Guns taken from car in Boardman


October 17, 2018 at 12:20p.m.

BOARDMAN

Two guns were reported stolen from a car parked on Oles Avenue Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim that he locked his car Monday night, but Tuesday morning he saw that the console was open and his two guns were missing. Nothing else was taken from the truck although it contained other items of value.

The victim told police he would review his home security footage for more information.

