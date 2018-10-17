Guns taken from car in Boardman
BOARDMAN
Two guns were reported stolen from a car parked on Oles Avenue Tuesday morning, according to police reports.
The victim that he locked his car Monday night, but Tuesday morning he saw that the console was open and his two guns were missing. Nothing else was taken from the truck although it contained other items of value.
The victim told police he would review his home security footage for more information.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 26, 2018 12:16 p.m.
Boardman PD looks into rash of thefts from cars
- September 28, 2018 11:08 a.m.
Boardman residents report cars broken into again
- August 16, 2018 12:23 p.m.
Car and guns taken at gunpoint
- April 30, 2018 10:43 a.m.
Man tells police he was ambushed in driveway
- May 24, 2017 midnight
Warren police investigating robberies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.