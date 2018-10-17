Don L. Hanni III, a former Youngstown school board member, died Tuesday


October 17, 2018 at 12:22p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Don L. Hanni III, a former Youngstown school board member, died Tuesday. He was 71.

Hanni served about 12 years on the city school board and unsuccessfully ran for an Ohio House seat in 2010. Hanni, a former Ohio Department of Transportation employee, was the oldest son of Don L. Hanni Jr., the former longtime Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman.

