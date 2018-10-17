UPDATE | News conference Thursday in New Castle cold case

NEW CASTLE, PA. — Pennsylvania State Police said today a 59-year-old man who is serving a life sentence for a double homicide in Erie County has been charged with an unsolved city homicide from 1988.

Regis Andrew Brown, 59, is being charged with criminal homicide in the Dec. 26, 1988, shooting death of Bryce Kenneth Tompkins, 45, of New Castle.

A news release said Tompkins was found in Neshannock Creek by hunters and had been shot execution style.

More information is expected to released at a news conference Thursday at the office of Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa.

Brown also faces charges of aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness. He is set to have a preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott McGrath.

12:46 p.m.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man currently serving a life sentence for a double murder in Fairview is now being charged in a 30-year-old murder case in New Castle.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, Pennsylvania State Police say 59-year-old Regis Brown is facing charges in the 1988 murder of 45-year-old Bryce Tompkins of New Castle.

State police say Tompkins was found by hunters the day after Christmas lying partially submerged in the Neshannock Creek. PSP said Tompkins had been shot execution style.

Brown is facing charges of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and intimidation of a witness.

Brown is currently in a Pennsylvania state prison serving a life sentence plus 40 years for two murders in Erie County.

According to court documents, Brown pleaded guilty last month to one count of murder of the first degree, and one count of murder in the third degree.