Construction company owner claims non-payment for job
BOARDMAN
The owner of a local construction company alleges that he was not paid for a job that Energy Wise Home Improvement subcontracted him to complete, according to police reports.
The victim told police that Energy Wise offered him $6,000 to complete a job in Salem. He completed the job and went to the business Oct. 15 for payment to discover that the business was closed.
Police told the victim that the report would be forwarded to the detective division.
The local chapter of the Better Business Bureau said the local contractor is leaving customers “high and dry” with its abrupt closure this week.
Melissa Ames, vice president of BBB Services, estimated the agency has received at least two dozen calls about Energy Wise Home Improvements, which is based on Youngstown-Poland Road.
