Concert benefits groups

YOUNGSTOWN

The annual Y Live concert, which featured Florida Georgia Line, raised $28,728 for local nonprofit groups.

The second-annual event took place Aug. 11 at Stambaugh Stadium and drew 20,013 people – the highest attended concert in the city in recent memory.

The nonprofit groups raised funds for their organizations by having their members volunteer to work concession stands throughout the event.

“We were able to support nine nonprofit groups as they dedicated their time to raise funds for their prospective organizations,” said Eric Ryan, CEO of JAC Live and creator of Y Live. “The fact that this event provides avenues for these organizations to help their cause truly shows the wide net this event casts in our community.”

United Way was the largest recipient of the donations, receiving $15,000. “This generous donation will be used to help children and families in the Valley,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “We cannot do the work we do alone, so we are thankful for this incredible partnership.”

Not-guilty plea

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man accused of raping a child twice while the child was between the age of 6 and 9 years old pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Kenrick A. Mickel, 22, of Pineview Avenue, faces two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition and a count of disseminating matter harmful or obscene to juveniles.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito of common pleas court set Mickel’s bond at $250,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. He remains in the county jail.

Mickel could face a life sentence if convicted.

Mickel was reportedly aware of his indictment and waited for marshals to take him into custody at his Pineview Avenue home Friday, according to U.S. Marshal Glen Riddle.

Prosecutors delay trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County prosecutors have pushed back the attempted-murder trial of Arthur Tarver, 19, and Ahmed Foose, 18, which was set to begin Monday.

The pair, both East Judson Avenue residents, are accused of shooting and seriously injuring a neighbor June 9 after a dispute. The trial was rescheduled to Jan. 28 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of the common pleas court.

Death ruled homicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled Saturday’s death of Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, of Reed Avenue in Campbell, a homicide resulting from multiple stab wounds.

Tsarnas was helping Melissa R. Stroud, 19, empty out her apartment on Warren Avenue in Niles on Saturday when her ex-boyfriend, Edward D. Anderson, 20, showed up and a confrontation began, Niles police said. Anderson is accused of stabbing Tsarnas and Stroud multiple times with a military-style knife.

He was arraigned on murder and aggravated assault Monday in Niles Municipal Court and is in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $2.2 million bond.

Tsarnas died at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Stroud was taken there with serious injuries. Calls to Trish Hrena, spokeswoman for Steward Health Care System, regarding Stroud’s condition were not returned.

Traffic stop yields drugs

LIBERTY

Police discovered suspected drugs after they pulled over Reginald Ware, 27, of Youngstown in the 3000 block of Frederick Street about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation.

Ware was arrested after police discovered he had an active warrant, the report said.

When police asked if he wanted any belongings from the car before it was towed, he asked to take a bag of baking powder he said his children would use to make slime.

Police searched his vehicle and found what appeared to be a suspected crack cocaine a bag and a bag with suspected marijuana residue.

Ware is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday and may face drug charges pending lab results of the substances.

Man makes bail

BOARDMAN

Ian MacDougall, who overdosed at a movie theater Oct. 6, was bonded out of the Mahoning County jail Saturday.

MacDougall, 40, of Youngstown, was at Cinemark Tinseltown with his 5-year-old daughter when he overdosed. Witnesses tried to assist him.

Police arrested him on charges of endangering children and inducing panic. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Mahoning County Area Court.

Bank fraud reported

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman reported someone fraudulently withdrew about $2,250 from her PNC Bank account between Saturday and Monday, according to a township police report.

The woman said she noticed six transactions that she did not authorize. The bank closed the account. Detectives are investigating.

Missing deposit reported

AUSTINTOWN

The manager of the South Raccoon Road McDonald’s restaurant on Monday reported a missing deposit of about $1,300, to police.

According to a police report, the suspect who prepared the Friday deposit told co-workers he had left it in the restaurant’s drop safe. He then said it was deposited at the bank. The deposit was not located.

The restaurant’s computer indicates the suspect performed the deposit. Restaurant owners plan to turn surveillance footage over to detectives for further investigation.

YES Fest to be hosted

BOardman

Boardman High School will host its sixth-annual YES Fest for seventh- and eighth-graders and high-school students at 8 a.m. Friday in the Boardman Performing Arts Center, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

The anti-drug event encourages students to say “Yes” to positive influences such as community service.

This year’s speakers include representatives from United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and Animal Charity. The event also gives students the opportunity to speak with representatives from nonprofits about volunteer opportunities.

Agenda Thursday

Crestview Local School Town Hall meeting, 7 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Governing Board, 4:30 p.m., MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., regular meeting, board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Newton Township trustees, 1:30 p.m., special meeting to review the township’s financial status with LGS and to discuss budgetary items; action may be taken, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, Niles Primary School, 960 Frederick St.

Southington school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., council caucus room, municipal building, 141 South Ave. SE, Warren.

Western Reserve Transit Authority trustees, 9 a.m., committee meeting, WRTA board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown Community School, 7:30 a.m. special meeting, followed immediately by Curriculum Committee meeting, YCS, 50 Essex St., Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority commissioners, noon, Rockford Village Center for Community Empowerment, 1420 Dogwood Lane, Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.