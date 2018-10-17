Be careful how you impact each other's lives, ex-pro wrestler tells Choffin students

By AMANDA TONOLI

YOUNGSTOWN

Former WWE and WCW Wrestling champion Marc Mero on Tuesday talked about impact at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

“We all have an impact on each others’ lives,” Mero said. “You have to look at how you are being treated and how you treat other students.”

Mero addressed topics prevalent in schools such as bullying, suicide prevention, substance abuse, goal setting, dreaming big and making positive choices.

He discussed the importance of choosing your friends wisely.

“You show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future,” he said. “Friends are like elevators. Some take you up, or some take you down.”

In his 12 years working with students, Mero’s message remains the same – to make it stop.

“Make it stop – the bullying, depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts!” he shouted to the students.

But he preached about togetherness.

“We can only do this, only achieve making it stop if we come together,” Mero said.

Another facet of living a good life is not bottling up emotions, but releasing them, he added.

Mero suggested another key to success is to make someone smile every day.

“Through a hug or a high-five or even giving someone yours [smile], do it whenever you can,” he said.

And, finally, Mero signed off with: “Life is not about winning the race but finishing the race.”

Students with teary eyes described Mero’s speech as inspirational.

“It was emotional,” said junior student Keasia Ivy.

Jashaya Cross, also a junior, said: “It was beautiful. ... He is so strong.”

Cross was referencing the hardship Mero went through after the deaths of both of his parents, his brother and his sister.

“After everything he went through, he is just such a strong person,” said Jaylynn Day, a junior. “I have faith in him.”

Junior student Karliyah Hunter said the message she got was: “Just keep going and going, and don’t quit.”