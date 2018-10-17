Anderson indicted in Niles killing

WARREN

Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, was indicted today on one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault in Saturday’s killing of a Campbell man and wounding of his ex-girlfriend.

Anderson, who has addresses in Campbell and two in Niles, will be arraigned at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court before Judge Ronald Rice.

Anderson is accused of killing Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, of Reed Avenue in Campbell and wounding Melissa R. Stroud, 19, at the apartment he and Stroud formerly shared on Warren Avenue in Niles. Stroud was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known.

Police say Tsarnas had gone to the Warren Avenue address to help Stroud clean out and move out of the apartment.

If convicted Anderson could get a prison sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years on the murder charge. The felonious assault charges could add about eight more years.