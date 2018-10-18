Advice for customers of shuttered home improvement business
YOUNGSTOWN
Anyone impacted by the shuttering of Energy Wise Home Improvements, a local contracting firm that surprised customers by going out of business, should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s consumer protection division.
That’s the advice from Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains.
Complaints about the Youngstown-Poland Road-based contractor have been rolling in this week to the local chapter of the Better Business Bureau, local police departments and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, as well as local media members.
During a news conference Wednesday, Gains outlined the actions he recommends Energy Wise customers take.
“All complaints, whether work was performed or not, should be made to the Ohio Attorney General, who will investigate it. If no work has been performed but money has been paid, then I want those people to contact their local police departments – that would be where the contract was entered into,” he said.
