2 lawsuits in Ohio follow Supreme Court ruling on union fees

COLUMBUS (AP) — Months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government workers can’t be required to contribute to labor unions representing them, a group that helped successfully argue that case has filed two related federal lawsuits on behalf of some government employees in Ohio.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation says they’re aimed at enforcing public employees’ rights under the ruling.

The lawsuits were filed as potential class-action cases against two affiliates of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, including the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. One lawsuit seeks repayment of fees collected from nonunion workers. The other challenges a union policy limiting when employees can opt out of paying dues.

OCSEA’s president calls it another attempt to weaken unions and says most members are sticking together.