2 lawsuits in Ohio follow Supreme Court ruling on union fees
COLUMBUS (AP) — Months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government workers can’t be required to contribute to labor unions representing them, a group that helped successfully argue that case has filed two related federal lawsuits on behalf of some government employees in Ohio.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation says they’re aimed at enforcing public employees’ rights under the ruling.
The lawsuits were filed as potential class-action cases against two affiliates of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, including the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. One lawsuit seeks repayment of fees collected from nonunion workers. The other challenges a union policy limiting when employees can opt out of paying dues.
OCSEA’s president calls it another attempt to weaken unions and says most members are sticking together.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Unions fight legal battle over fees at Ohio Statehouse rally
- September 29, 2017 midnight
High court, new term near, to hear challenge to unions
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Supreme Court to hear labor union case
- June 27, 2018 10:49 a.m.
Trump hails Supreme Court ruling on union fees
- June 28, 2018 midnight
SCOTUS deals blow to unions Rules states can’t force government workers to pay labor dues
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.