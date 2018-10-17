Women arrested for assaulting cops

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women were arrested less than 12 hours apart in separate incidents in which police officers were assaulted.

Le’Ray Jackson, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County jail after she was arrested early Tuesday at her South Garland Avenue home.

Officers were called about 4:40 a.m. to a home on South Truesdale Avenue for the third time since midnight, where reports said a man there told them Jackson had come to his East Side house, damaged his door and urinated on his property.

Reports said the two earlier calls also involved Jackson, and in one of them, she was given a verbal warning to stay away from the victim. Officers went to her South Garland home and found her sitting in a car with an open can of beer.

Police told her to get out of the car and had it towed because it appeared she was under the influence. Jackson got out but when the tow truck arrived she became upset, which was when she began hitting the officer.

Jackson was taken to the ground and then handcuffed, reports said.

About 6:40 p.m. Monday, Breiash Floyd, 21, of North Evanston Avenue, was taken to the county jail on charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer after she was arrested at her home.

Police were called to her West Side apartment building for a fight. When they arrived they found Floyd arguing with a woman, and after a few minutes, she lunged at the woman in front of police.

Officers tried to keep her from the woman but she pushed a police officer and hit another officer in the knee after she kicked a laundry basket.

Police tried to handcuff her, but she resisted for several minutes before they were able to finally get her hands cuffed.

Floyd was able to get away and lie down in a nearby bedroom, and she refused to move, even after police told her she was under arrest, so officers carried her down a flight of steps. Jail records list her as being 4 feet 11 inches and 250 pounds.

Once inside a cruiser, she kicked the rear of a seat several times before she was taken to the jail.

Both women are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.