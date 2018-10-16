Y Live concert raised $28,728 for local nonprofit groups

YOUNGSTOWN

The annual Y Live concert, which featured Florida Georgia Line, raised $28,728 for local nonprofit groups.

The second annual event took place Aug. 11 at Stambaugh Stadium and drew 20,013 people – the highest attended concert in the city in recent memory.

The nonprofit groups raised funds for their organizations by having their members volunteer to work concession stands throughout the event.

“We were able to support nine nonprofit groups as they dedicated their time to raise funds for their prospective organizations,” said Eric Ryan, CEO of JAC Live and creator of Y Live. “The fact that this event provides avenues for these organizations to help their cause truly shows the wide net this event casts in our community.”

United Way was the largest recipient of the donations, receiving $15,000.

“This generous donation will be used to help children and families in the Valley,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “We cannot do the work we do alone, so we are thankful for this incredible partnership.”