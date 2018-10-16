BREAKING: US airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters

Wrestling champ Mero speaking at Choffin today


October 16, 2018 at 10:38a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Former WWE and WWC Wrestling champion Marc Mero is speaking at Choffin Career and Technical Center this morning.

Mero is addressing topics prevalent in schools such as bullying, suicide prevention, substance abuse, goal setting, dreaming big and making positive choices.

“We all have an impact on each others’ lives,” Mero said. “You have to look at how you are being treated and how you treat other students.”

