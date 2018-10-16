Wrestling champ Mero speaking at Choffin today
YOUNGSTOWN
Former WWE and WWC Wrestling champion Marc Mero is speaking at Choffin Career and Technical Center this morning.
Mero is addressing topics prevalent in schools such as bullying, suicide prevention, substance abuse, goal setting, dreaming big and making positive choices.
“We all have an impact on each others’ lives,” Mero said. “You have to look at how you are being treated and how you treat other students.”
