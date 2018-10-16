Woman arrested for assault on Youngstown officer

YOUNGSTOWN

A South Garland Avenue woman was arrested early today for stalking and assault on a police officer after reports said she hit an officer several times in the chest while her car was being towed.

Le’Ray Jackson, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Officers were called about 4:40 a.m. to a home on South Truesdale Avenue for the third time since midnight, where reports said a man there told them Jackson had come to his house, damaged his door and urinated on his property.

Reports said the two earlier calls also involved Jackson and in one of them she was given a verbal warning to stay away from the victim. Officers went to her home and found her sitting in a car with an open can of beer.

Police told her to get out of the car and had it towed because it appeared she was under the influence. Jackson got out of the car but when the tow truck arrived she became upset, which was when she began hitting the officer.

Jackson was taken to the ground and then handcuffed, reports said.