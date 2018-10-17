Waren council weighing future of golf course
Staff report
WARREN
The current operator of the city-owned Old Avalon Golf Course on East Market Street in Howland told city officials he does not plan to continue operating it next year, provoking discussion at a Warren City Council committee meeting Tuesday about what to do with the property.
Larry Petrozzi of Petrozzi Accounting and Consulting of Lisbon has operated the course since 2014 and has another year left on his contract, but he can quit operating the course effective Jan. 1 by notifying the city by Nov. 1, Law Director Greg Hicks said.
The city already sent an operations department employee to the course to talk to a Petrozzi employee about the steps that will be needed to “winterize” the course, Safety Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said.
Petrozzi has spoken with Scott Karabin, Professional Golfers’ Association head professional at Tam O’ Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage, Pa., and others about operating the course during the
final year of the contract.
