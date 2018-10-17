Vision Property's alleged predatory home contract strains Y'town family

YOUNGSTOWN

Justine Nieves was in the midst of what seemed like endless repairs on the East Side home she had bought from Vision Property Management when a letter from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. arrived in her mailbox.

“The letter told me I was involved in a predatory land contract,” Nieves said. “Once I researched what that entailed, my heart sank. All the work I did on the house was for nothing. I’d been played.”

Nieves – one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Monday against Vision Property by nonprofit law firm Community Legal Aid – has been living with her husband and their five children in her Vision Property home in the Oak Street Extension neighborhood for more than four years. She estimates she has poured more than $8,000 into attempting to make the house habitable.

“When I moved in, there was no electric box, no ground wire for electricity,” she said. “It cost me more than $700 to get the electricity turned on, and I had to pay another $200 to $300 dollars to buy a new water meter before they turned the water on. The copper pipes in the house were all cut, so those needed replaced.”

Though she has stopped pouring money into home renovations after receiving the letter from YNDC in 2017 – as she now agrees that her landlords are responsible for making the structure habitable, not her – she still pays her $325 per month to stay at the property.

After everything that has happened, she still hopes to one day own the home, so she won’t dare withhold her rent to try to force her landlords’ hands, as she fears a single missed payment will earn her an eviction notice.

“I have kids, so it’s been really rough dealing with this,” Nieves said. “My kids have helped me and my husband out a lot in this situation. They’ve been understanding. But with us fixing things and spending money on repairs, its been hard because we can never take them out for anything fun. I know it’s had an effect on them.”

