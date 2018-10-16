Trumbull County Dems 'get out the vote' picnic Saturday
NILES
The Trumbull County Democratic Campaign is having a “get out the vote” picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at campaign headquarters in the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights (the corner of Tibbetts Wick Road and U.S. Route 422).
Elected officials, candidates and activists will launch the final phase of campaign efforts to get people out to vote. All are welcome. A $10 donation is requested.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2018 10:55 p.m.
- November 6, 2017 4:42 p.m.
Trumbull County Dems host election night watch party at Enzo's Restaurant
- May 9, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Incumbent Fuda defeats Dems' endorsed candidate Pompili-Baumiller
- October 9, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning County Young Dems camp out overnight to cast ballots today
- August 10, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Mahoning Democrats and Republicans to have voter registration drive Saturday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.