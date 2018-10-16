BREAKING: US airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters

Trumbull County Dems 'get out the vote' picnic Saturday


October 16, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

NILES

The Trumbull County Democratic Campaign is having a “get out the vote” picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at campaign headquarters in the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights (the corner of Tibbetts Wick Road and U.S. Route 422).

Elected officials, candidates and activists will launch the final phase of campaign efforts to get people out to vote. All are welcome. A $10 donation is requested.

