Trumbull County Dems 'get out the vote' picnic Saturday

NILES

The Trumbull County Democratic Campaign is having a “get out the vote” picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at campaign headquarters in the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights (the corner of Tibbetts Wick Road and U.S. Route 422).

Elected officials, candidates and activists will launch the final phase of campaign efforts to get people out to vote. All are welcome. A $10 donation is requested.