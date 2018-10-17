Trumbull commissioners expected to hire new transit director Wednesday

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners are expected to hire Medina County Transit Director Michael Salamone Wednesday to serve as administrator of Trumbull Transit, the county’s public transportation system.

Salamone has run the Medina County system since January 2009 and also held other transit jobs in Cincinnati and Kalamazoo, Mich., since 2000, according to his resume.

Salamone will earn $78,575 annually in Trumbull County and will also get a free apartment above the Trumbull County 911 Center in Howland, where he will live during the week while commuting back to his home in Kalamazoo on weekends, said Frank Fuda, Trumbull County commissioner.

Salamone will replace Mark Hess, who served as Trumbull Transit administrator for several years, but retired. When he left in April, the commissioners hired Atty. Rebecca Gerson as transit administrator and county administrator, but Gerson resigned both jobs in late August. Hess returned temporarily.

