TJX project update

LORDSTOWN

State Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, noted Monday that 30 days have passed since a Trumbull County Common Pleas judge ruled against a challenge to the proposed construction of a TJX HomeGoods distribution center in the village.

The opportunity to appeal the ruling has now passed, and O’Brien said it is time for the project and community to move forward.

“We are excited to see the project through and eager for the more than 1,000 jobs TJX will bring to Lordstown,” he said. “This is a testament to how government should work. We see Democrats and Republicans, business leaders and the chamber, and local, state and federal elected officials all working together to support this project.”

Ryan said: “This new facility will be a huge boon for Lordstown and our entire community. So many people have worked together to make sure this project became reality, and today, that effort has come yet another step closer to fruition.”

Ground-breaking

liberty

Shepherd of the Valley will break ground on a new facility at 1501 Tibbetts Wick Road at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The new Liberty facility will feature independent living apartments, assisted living suites, a memory care suit and skilled nursing and rehabilitation.

The project is expected to be complete in summer 2020.

Gas prices drop

YOUNGSTOWN

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are down by nearly 13 cents from the previous week, to an average of $2.703 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s gas price report. Every Great Lakes and Central state is seeing gas prices decline for the first time in weeks. Ohio’s average price dropped 14 cents per gallon, one of the largest drops in the country. In Youngstown, the average price of gas per gallon is $2.665 this week.

ASECU celebration

AUSTINTOWN

The Associated School Employees Credit Union, along with more than 56,000 credit unions around the world, will celebrate International Credit Union Day Thursday. ASECU will celebrate by giving away fresh, locally grown apples in every branch office. The public is welcome to stop by.

ASECU serves Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Fraud seminars

Farmers National Bank will host fraud seminars Thursday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave., Boardman, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avalon Inn, 9519 E. Market St., Howland. Farmers noted the “increased breaches of data security taking place across the country.”

The events, targeted at area business leaders, will discuss insights, strategies and best practices for protecting businesses against fraud. The seminars are titled, “The Vulnerabilities that Hackers Love to Exploit,” and will cover issues related to cybersecurity. Featured speaker will be Stephen Bish, senior cybersecurity analyst for Schneider Down.