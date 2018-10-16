Suspected drugs removed from car at Liberty traffic stop

LIBERTY

A man who was initially arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop asked police to remove a bag of 'baking powder' from his car, but instead they removed suspected drugs, according to a police report.

Police pulled over Reginald Ware, 27, of Youngstown on the 3000 block of Frederick Street today at about 3:30 a.m. for a traffic violation.

Ware was arrested after police discovered he had an active warrant, and called Sorice Towing to remove his vehicle.

When police asked if he wanted any belongings from the car, he 'excitedly' asked for them to take a bag of baking powder that he said his kids would use to make slime. He stated it wasn't narcotics.

Police searched his vehicle and found what appeared to be a crack rock in a bag, and a bag with suspected marijuana residue.

Ware is scheduled to appear in the Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and may face drug charges pending lab results of the substances.