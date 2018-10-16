BREAKING: US airstrike in Somalia kills about 60 al-Shabab fighters

Ryan announces creation of a $2 million private investment fund


October 16, 2018 at 10:26a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced the creation of a $2 million private investment fund from venture capitalists to provide money to startup companies in the Midwest, including the Mahoning Valley.

The Comeback Capital Fund came after a February five-city bus tour with venture capitalists organized by Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California.

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000