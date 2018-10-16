Ryan announces creation of a $2 million private investment fund

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced the creation of a $2 million private investment fund from venture capitalists to provide money to startup companies in the Midwest, including the Mahoning Valley.

The Comeback Capital Fund came after a February five-city bus tour with venture capitalists organized by Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California.

