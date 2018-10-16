Ribbon-cutting Wednesday for Boardman real-estate brokerage firm
BOARDMAN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the date of a ribbon-cutting event has been moved to 10 a.m. today.
The event is for Kelly Warren & Associates, Realtors, located at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building H-1.
Kelly Warren & Associates is an independent, locally-owned full-service real-estate brokerage. For information, call 330-717-2689 or visit www.kellywarrenandassociates.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- December 12, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- February 9, 2018 midnight
BUSINESSSFlbdigest Serenity Center ribbon cutting
- June 1, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- September 20, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.