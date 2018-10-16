Ribbon-cutting Wednesday for Boardman real-estate brokerage firm


October 16, 2018 at 6:30p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the date of a ribbon-cutting event has been moved to 10 a.m. today.

The event is for Kelly Warren & Associates, Realtors, located at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building H-1.

Kelly Warren & Associates is an independent, locally-owned full-service real-estate brokerage. For information, call 330-717-2689 or visit www.kellywarrenandassociates.com.

