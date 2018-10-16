Police: Man threatened to ‘murder’ Austintown officers

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

AUSTINTOWN

A man arrested early Sunday on domestic-violence charges spouted racial slurs and threatened officers on his way to jail, according to a township police report.

Police arrested Jermaine Donlow, 46, of Potomac Avenue, on accusations that the evening before he choked and shoved his ex-wife and tore out an earring while her grandchildren could only watch.

Donlow had accused the woman of stealing his medication and came to her Amberley Drive home after she blocked his text messages. The woman told police she “attempted to reason” with Donlow, but he choked her and struck her head off a cabinet. The woman’s three grandchildren, age 13, 10 and 5, tried to stop Donlow, but he shoved them away, the report states. The 13-year-old reportedly called 911.

The woman said she was uninjured, but noted Donlow had broken some of her jewelry.

Officers caught up with Donlow at 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nottingham Avenue and South Meridian Road, where his vehicle was found disabled in the middle of the intersection. Police noted Donlow “was highly intoxicated,” the report reads. Donlow asked officers to obtain gas for his car, but they handcuffed him instead and explained his charges.

Donlow became “highly irate” and called officers racial slurs and asked for their names.

“I will kill you – wait till I hit these streets,” Donlow reportedly said. “All you officers better watch out for me – I’m a Donlow. ... I will murder you. I’m a federal witness.”

Donlow faces felony counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Judge David D’Apolito of the Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown on Monday set his bond at $25,000, with a condition he have no contact with the purported victim. He was remanded to the Mahoning County jail.

He’s set for a pretrial hearing in that court Wednesday.

Donlow pleaded guilty in 2016 to a felony count of assault, which was amended from a count of assault on a peace officer, and was ultimately sentenced to 15 months in prison after violating his probation in that case.