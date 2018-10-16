Police ID victims in New Castle triple homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A 10-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday morning along with her mother and another man in a West North Street home.

Police are calling the deaths of Amariah Emery, her mother Nichole Pumphrey, 31 and Lawrence Cannon, 31, of North Greenwood Avenue, all homicides.

The 819 West North St. home where the three were found about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday is Pumphrey’s home, police said in a news release.

Officers were sent to the home after a family member found the three dead inside, the release said. When the officers arrived they found the three victims dead on the first floor.

Police Chief Robert Salem said four children were also in the home but they were unharmed. They were interviewed by investigators before being released to relatives, Salem said.

Salem would not say how the victims died.

A representative of the Lawrence County Coroners Office pronounced all three victims dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting city police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3538 or leave a tip at the department’s website at www.newcastlepd.com.