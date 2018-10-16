BREAKING: Council will consider extension on $2,050,000 hotel loan repayment

Police: Girl threatened online 'all them teachers can die'


October 16, 2018 at 3:10p.m.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 12-year-old girl is under arrest after threatening to kill students and teachers at her middle school and a Florida high school.

The Sun Sentinel reported Monday the sixth-grader at Nova Middle School first denied posting the Instagram messages, then called it a prank. She was arrested by Davie police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office. A police report says one message said "All them teachers can die, that's why I got a gun to kill yall." Another asked "WHO READY TO DIE."

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act makes it illegal to post threats against schools on social media. Arrests of juveniles who make such threats have soared since the shootings of 17 people there in February.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900