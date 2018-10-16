Police: Body in park was found on fire
Associated Press
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio
Police say a woman’s body found in a park in Ohio over the weekend was on fire when authorities arrived.
Police in the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington initially reported that a body was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Burbank Park under what they considered suspicious circumstances.
Officer Bryan McKean said later that firefighters were called to the park on the report of a fire and found the body after extinguishing the blaze. A cause of death hasn’t been released.
McKean says the woman hasn’t been identified, but is believed to have been between age 18 and 30.
Police reopened the park Sunday afternoon. They said there was no immediate threat to area residents.
The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in their investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 15, 2018 midnight
Police: Bodies in burned car were man, daughter
- September 26, 2018 3 p.m.
Authorities ID woman's body found ablaze along Ohio road
- September 11, 2018 midnight
Woman’s body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel
- May 9, 2018 midnight
Body found in car in pond at college
- March 26, 2018 midnight
Body of woman found in garbage can ID’d
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.