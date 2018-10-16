Police: Body in park was found on fire

Associated Press

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio

Police say a woman’s body found in a park in Ohio over the weekend was on fire when authorities arrived.

Police in the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington initially reported that a body was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Burbank Park under what they considered suspicious circumstances.

Officer Bryan McKean said later that firefighters were called to the park on the report of a fire and found the body after extinguishing the blaze. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

McKean says the woman hasn’t been identified, but is believed to have been between age 18 and 30.

Police reopened the park Sunday afternoon. They said there was no immediate threat to area residents.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in their investigation.