Pair arrested after credit cards found

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police took a man and a woman into custody Sunday morning after they found credit cards belonging to a Shady Run Road woman whose home was burglarized.

Colisha Bussey, 33, of Vestal Road, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault on a police officer and receiving stolen property; and Michael Daviduk, 38, of Salt Springs Road, was booked on a charge of receiving stolen property.

The pair are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court

Police were called about 8:15 a.m. to a home on Shady Run Road. There they were told a woman knocked on the door brandishing a knife, and she was accompanied by a man who had a gun. The woman broke the glass in the door, came inside and demanded to know where the victim’s son was, saying the son owed them money.

The woman took $140 cash, jewelry and several credit cards before she drove away with the man in a van. Several minutes later police were called to a 3200 Market St. gas station, where employees told officers someone was trying to use a credit card that was not in their name.

Bussey had a credit card with the victim’s name on it and officers found two more she tossed away also with the victim’s name, reports said. She had by then returned to a van that Daviduk was driving. Some jewelry was also found in Bussey’s purse and Daviduk matched the description of the man who was at the home, reports said.

Reports said Bussey refused to get out of the van and she kicked a police officer in the chest who tried to take her out before being arrested.