Pelvic-floor treatment options

HOWLAND

Dr. William Quirk and Erika Lydon, physical therapist, will present prevention and treatment options for pelvic floor disorder during Mercy Health Community Education’s Women in Touch program, from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St.

Bladder leakage, pelvic pain and weakness are symptoms of pelvic floor disorder and common concerns for many women. Dr. Quirk and Lydon will discuss treatment from a medical/surgical perspective as well as from a physical therapy approach. The program also provides registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, dietitians and technicians the opportunity to earn 1.0 continuing education credits.

Registration, dinner and introduction are at 5 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations or information, call 330-480-3070.

Heart device tested

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is first in the country to test a new medical device designed to help patients with advanced heart failure. Cardiologists here performed the first two implants and the patients went home the next day.

The device is an investigational interatrial shunt made by V-Wave Ltd. Doctors implant the hourglass shaped device by threading it through a catheter placed in the groin. The trial is to determine if shunting can reduce symptoms, improve heart function and reduce hospitalizations, said Dr. Scott Lilly, director of the Structural Heart Disease Program and the interventional cardiologist who implanted the first two devices.

Joint agreement

CANTON

Akron Children’s Hospital and Aultman Hospital announced the signing of a letter of intent for Akron Children’s to operate the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Maternal Fetal Medicine practice at Aultman Hospital.

The agreement, subject to approval by the Aultman Health Foundation Board of Directors, expands on the hospitals’ 10-year collaboration that includes the Akron Children’s inpatient pediatric unit at Aultman Hospital and Akron Children’s outpatient subspecialty services on several Aultman campuses. The hospitals hope to finalize the agreement soon.

These outpatient services will move to the newly constructed Akron Children’s Health Center, North Canton, on the Aultman North campus when it opens in March 2019, according to a joint news release.