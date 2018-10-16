Ohio inmate accused of killing cellmate indicted on murder charge

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an inmate accused of strangling his prison cellmate in Ohio has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge and could get the death penalty if convicted.

The Warren County prosecutor’s statement says 33-year-old Jack Welninski was indicted Monday in the April 23 death of 40-year-old Kevin Nill at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in southwest Ohio.

Investigators say they believe Welninski killed Nill to get transferred to another prison. Welninski currently is in the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown serving a 69-year sentence for the 2015 attempted murder of a police officer.

The prosecutor says Welninski and Nill were cellmates for less than an hour when Nill was found dead. Nill was serving 18 months for attempted domestic violence.