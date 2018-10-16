NEWSMAKERS
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
SEATTLE
Paul G. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates before becoming a billionaire philanthropist who invested in conservation, space travel, arts and culture and professional sports, died Monday. He was 65.
He died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his company, Vulcan Inc., announced.
Gates said he was heartbroken about the loss of one of his “oldest and dearest friends.”
Allen, an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks.
Over the course of several decades, Allen gave more than $2 billion to a wide range of interests.
Pregnant Duchess of Sussex starts official tour of Australia
SYDNEY
A beaming Duke and Duchess of Sussex started the first day of official engagements of a royal tour of Australia today with the public focus on the former Meghan Markle’s newly announced pregnancy.
Meghan wore a tight-fitting cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee that barely revealed a royal bump as they were welcomed at an event at the Sydney Harbor-side mansion where the couple are staying.
The news of the pregnancy was announced after Prince Harry and the American former actress arrived in Sydney on Monday and 15 hours before their first public appearance.
Associated Press
