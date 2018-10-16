BREAKING: Council will consider extension on $2,050,000 hotel loan repayment

New Castle police investigating triple homicide


October 16, 2018 at 12:38p.m.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a triple homicide after a man, woman and 10-year-old child were found dead about 8:30 a.m. today in a home on West Moore Street.

Chief Robert Salem said he did not want to release how the three died, except to say that all three deaths are homicides.

