Mega Millions prize climbs to $667M, nation's 3rd largest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's absolutely massive.
Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.
The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.
The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
