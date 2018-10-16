BREAKING: Council will consider extension on $2,050,000 hotel loan repayment

Mega Millions prize climbs to $667M, nation's 3rd largest


October 16, 2018 at 1:56p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's absolutely massive.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900