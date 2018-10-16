Mega Millions jackpot rises to fourth-largest
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa
After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot.
Tonight’s drawing increased to the fourth-largest in U.S. history.
