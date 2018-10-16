Man arrested after missing court date

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man indicted after his 2-year-old son reportedly overdosed on an opioid medication is back in the Mahoning County jail after missing a court date.

Michael A. Clark, 37, will likely face a new felony charge for failing to appear in court on top of his endangering children charge. Clark was set for a pre-trial hearing Oct. 9 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, but he did not appear. A bench warrant was issued.

A Mahoning County deputy sheriff said Monday Clark appeared for his jury trial, which was set to begin this morning, and was arrested after missing the previous court date.

In November, Clark’s son – 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting suboxone, an opioid medication, from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.

OD at movie theater

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man overdosed at Cinemark Tinseltown and left his 5-year-old daughter unattended, according to police reports.

Witnesses told police that they noticed Ian Macdougall, 40, of Youngstown, choking Oct. 6 and tried to assist him.

Macdougall was admitted to St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus and was arrested Friday afternoon.

He faces charges of endangering children and inducing panic. He is in Mahoning County jail pending his court appearance this morning.

Shooting investigated

YOUNGSTOWN

Police investigated the shooting of a man on Ravenwood Avenue near Market Street on the South Side about 8 p.m. Monday night.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

After the man was shot, he drove to a gas station on Market Station to call for help. Police did not release the man’s identification late Monday.

Brown’s bills signed

NEW MIDDLETOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown joined Rick Carano, a pharmacist at Village Pharmacy in New Middletown, Monday after President Donald Trump signed the senator’s bills to help people save money on their medication at the pharmacy counter into law.

“Corporations try to squeeze every last penny out of patients, even going so far as to ban pharmacists from giving their customers information on how to save money,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “These bills are important, bipartisan steps we can take right now to crack down on big pharma hiding information from customers.”

Fire likely accidental

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire that killed a man early Sunday in a St. Louis Avenue home is believed to be accidental.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said an exact cause is not known, but it did start in the kitchen and is not suspicious.

The 57-year-old man died after he was taken out of the home, where firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wright said he did not want to release the man’s name until his out-of-town relatives are notified. The Mahoning County Coroner’s office did not return a message seeking the man’s identity.

Officer injured in chase

WARREN

A police officer hired Sept. 24 suffered a leg injury in a Sunday afternoon chase of a fleeing motorcyclist.

Officer Andrea Mixon was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment after helping other officers arrest Edward R. Robinson, 27, of Difford Drive, Niles.

A not-guilty plea was entered Monday for Robinson in Warren Municipal Court to a felony charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer. He is in Trumbull County jail without bond eligibility.

Mixon and her training officer followed a motorcycle as it traveled erratically down Youngstown Road. Near Parkman Road, the officers got out of their cruiser as the motorcyclist revved the motorcycle’s engine while getting off, and the bike headed toward the cruiser, hitting Mixon, a report says. Mixon and other officers caught up to Robinson a short distance away.

Arrested on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN

Police responding to a fight with weapons about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue arrested a man on a gun charge after they found a .40-caliber pistol in his waistband.

DiJonn Green, 25, of Fifth Avenue, was arraigned Monday on a charge of carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm because of a 2012 conviction for felonious assault. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set his bond at $25,000.

His brother Ronald Green, 22, was cited for possession of marijuana after police found suspected marijuana in his pocket.

Police were called to the home for a fight with weapons and were told when they arrived that the brothers were arguing over money.

2nd attack for pit bull

AUSTINTOWN

A 10-year-old Weimaraner dog had neck puncture wounds after being attacked by a loose pit bull Saturday night along Nassau Court, according to a township police report.

It’s the second time the same 6-year-old, tan-and-white pit bull has attacked and seriously injured another dog in the township, police noted. The pit bull’s owner said she would have the dog euthanized this week.

Police found the owners of the pit bull and Weimaraner arguing over the attack, with the pit bull’s owners reportedly threatening the other party.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dave Nelson advised township officers to release the dog back to its owners, but he advised the owner to surrender the dog to authorities.

Wife locked in room

BOARDMAN

A man was arrested after locking his wife in a room and threatening to shoot her at his apartment on Boardman-Canfield Road on Friday night, according to police reports.

The victim told police James Hollingshead, 36, choked her, hit her and locked her in a bedroom for two hours. He threatened to shoot her if she left the room. She was able to escape through the window.

When police arrived, they noted that Hollingshead was highly intoxicated. Police recovered multiple guns from the apartment.

Hollingshead faces charges of domestic violence, kidnapping and aggravated menacing. He is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bail until his court appearance this morning.

Car hit at gas station

BOARDMAN

A woman struck a car with her vehicle Friday evening at the Shell station on Boardman-Canfield Road, according to police reports. The victim was putting gas in her car when Brittany Whitmer, 30, of Boardman, backed into her car.

Whitmer stumbled out of the Shell store when police arrived, slurring her words. Police detected the smell of alcohol in her car and found an open container of vodka in her purse.

She faces a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Her blood-alcohol county registered 0.287. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.8.

Garden District meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the colonial hall at St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.