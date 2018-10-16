More than $100,000 collected in speed cam revenue in Liberty this year

Staff report

LIBERTY

The amount of revenue generated by speed cameras in the township this year as of mid-October is more than double the revenue collected in all of 2017.

Fiscal Officer Steve Shelton said the township collected about $110,000 this year.

About $30,000 was collected in the first two weeks of October alone and $81,000 was collected through the end of September, Shelton said at a township meeting Monday.

In comparison, there was $30,175 collected in 2016, the year the Optotraffic program started, and $44,425 was collected in 2017.

The funds will be split evenly between the general and police funds.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro, who assumed his position in late August, said the uptick in speed camera revenue is due to the “change in administration.”

The trustees also unanimously approved a 10-year, 50-percent tax abatement for the Rally’s fast-food restaurant coming to 3217 Belmont Ave. next year.

The restaurant owner will be required to landscape the surrounding vacant lots he owns as part of the deal.

The trustees approved an agreement with the Liberty International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2075 to permit the employment of part-time personnel with the Firefighter 1 certification.