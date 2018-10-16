Jarrell gets 19-to-life in stabbing death of stepmom
YOUNGSTOWN
James Jarrell, 36, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 19 years to life in prison for the 2015 stabbing death of his 55-year-old stepmother Tina Jarrell in her Wellington Avenue home.
Jarrell was convicted of her death in August by a jury on charges of murder, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.
Judge Lou D'Apolito presided over the trial and handed down the sentence
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2018 9:36 a.m.
Second day of trial in stabbing death of stepmom
- August 28, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Jury finds Jarell guilty of killing stepmom, other charges
- August 23, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Opening statements today for man charged with killing stepmom
- August 28, 2018 midnight
Defendant says he was provoked when killing stepmom
- August 28, 2018 11:54 a.m.
JARRELL TRIAL | Jury finds man guilty of murder
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.