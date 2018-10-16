Jarrell gets 19-to-life in stabbing death of stepmom

YOUNGSTOWN

James Jarrell, 36, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 19 years to life in prison for the 2015 stabbing death of his 55-year-old stepmother Tina Jarrell in her Wellington Avenue home.

Jarrell was convicted of her death in August by a jury on charges of murder, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Judge Lou D'Apolito presided over the trial and handed down the sentence