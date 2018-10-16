Human trafficking suspects plead not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

Four of the five surviving suspects indicted on human trafficking charges entered not guilty pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Ronald Hellman, 51, who faces 22 counts of prostitution, trafficking and sexual assault charges; $50,000 for Lori Jackson, 43, of Warren, who has a bond on compelling prostitution charges involving a relative; $50,000 for Hellman's mother, Elaine Hellman, 71, who faces a count of obstructing justice for using her position as a call taker in the Youngstown 911 center to warn her son of the investigation; and James Jaster, 73, on compelling prostitution charges

The cases are assigned to Judge Lou D'Apolito.

A fifth suspect, Charles Krusak, 78, killed himself Sunday.