Human trafficking suspects plead not guilty


October 16, 2018 at 9:53a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Four of the five surviving suspects indicted on human trafficking charges entered not guilty pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Ronald Hellman, 51, who faces 22 counts of prostitution, trafficking and sexual assault charges; $50,000 for Lori Jackson, 43, of Warren, who has a bond on compelling prostitution charges involving a relative; $50,000 for Hellman's mother, Elaine Hellman, 71, who faces a count of obstructing justice for using her position as a call taker in the Youngstown 911 center to warn her son of the investigation; and James Jaster, 73, on compelling prostitution charges 

The cases are assigned to Judge Lou D'Apolito.

A fifth suspect, Charles Krusak, 78, killed himself Sunday.

