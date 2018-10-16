Hubbard council approves salary adjustments for mayor, law director

Staff report

HUBBARD

City council approved salary adjustments for the mayor and the city law director at a Monday meeting.

The mayor’s salary was raised from $29,000 to $45,000 effective Jan. 1, 2020. The mayoral pay hasn’t been adjusted since 1990.

The law director’s salary was raised from $26,000 to $32,000, also effective Jan. 1, 2020.

An ordinance to raise the safety director’s compensation from $1,200 to $1,400 a month was moved to a third reading.

Also at the meeting, council President William Williams Sr. announced that Sgt. Robert Thompson Jr. was appointed by the Hubbard school district as a school resource officer. He started his role Monday.

Joseph Tackash will be sworn in as a full-time police officer at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 in the council chambers.