Guns, jewelry taken from home

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a Cooper Street couple returned home about 7 p.m. Sunday from an overnight trip to find their home was broken into.

Taken were two .22-caliber guns, ammunition, a large-screen television and several gold bands with diamonds on them along with other jewelry. Someone broke the window on a storm door to get inside, reports said.

‘Get Out the Vote’

YOUNGSTOWN

The Community Mobilization Coalition is coordinating van transportation to the Mahoning County Board of Elections for early voters and rides to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 6. The coalition is requesting that pastors forward information through email at cmc.ytown@yahoo.com or by calling 330-747-2125 with days and times drivers are available.

Any congregation interested in participating in the “Souls to the Polls” Rally at the board of elections may do so from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Cleaning water tank

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s water department will clean and inspect the water tank on Kirk Road in Austintown on Wednesday after draining it today. It will be refilled Thursday. During that time, customers may experience a change in water pressure. Full pressure is expected by Friday, city officials said.

