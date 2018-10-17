Ex-WWE champ tells Y'town students we all impact each other

YOUNGSTOWN

Former WWE and WCW Wrestling champion Marc Mero on Tuesday talked about impact at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

“We all have an impact on each others’ lives,” Mero said. “You have to look at how you are being treated and how you treat other students.”

Mero addressed topics prevalent in schools such as bullying, suicide prevention, substance abuse, goal setting, dreaming big and making positive choices.

He discussed the importance of choosing your friends wisely.

“You show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future,” he said. “Friends are like elevators. Some take you up, or some take you down.”

