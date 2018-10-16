Democrats lead GOP in money race ahead of midterms
Associated Press
Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, pitting a wave of Democrats' individual smaller donors against some of the GOP's deepest pockets.
Although the Senate map positions Republicans to maintain their narrow majority, some of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents continued to rake in cash in the third quarter of 2018, according to the latest campaign finance disclosures.
Among House candidates, the Democrats' campaign arm says that at least 60 Democrats topped $1 million in fundraising during the quarter, with several posting eye-popping hauls in excess of $2 million and even $3 million.
That includes many challengers out raising Republican incumbents. Democrats need to pick up at least 23 more seats to become the majority in January.
Candidates, party committees and some political action committees had to submit their latest reports to the Federal Election Commission before midnight Monday. The FEC is still processing much of the data that covers activity through Sept. 30.
