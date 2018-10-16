Cops arrest and carry out woman who refused to move

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police had to carry a woman down a flight of steps in a West Side apartment building after she was arrested but refused to move.

Breiash Floyd, 21, of North Evanston Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of resisting arrest. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Police were called to the building about 6:40 p.m. Monday for a fight and when they arrived they found Floyd arguing with a woman and after a few minutes she lunged at the woman in front of police.

Officers tried to keep her from the woman but she pushed a police officer and hit another officer in the knee after she kicked a laundry basket. Police tried to handcuff her but she resisted for several minutes before they were able to finally get her hands cuffed.

However, Floyd was able to get away and lie down in a nearby bedroom and she refused to move, even after police told her she was under arrest, so officers carried her down a flight of steps. Jail records list her as being 4 feet 11 inches and 250 pounds.

Once inside a cruiser, she kicked the rear of a seat several times before she was taken to the jail.