BREAKING: Council will consider extension on $2,050,000 hotel loan repayment

Boardman police use stun gun to subdue suspect


October 16, 2018 at 2:10p.m.

BOARDMAN — Police used a stun gun on a man who was attempting to flee through a window early this morning at his apartment on Wolosyn Circle, according to police reports.

Police knocked on the door of Travis Tomsik, 29, in reference to a loud argument.

About 10 minutes after police arrived, they saw Tomsik climb out of a ground level window and stunned him when he refused to respond to officers’ commands.

He faces charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is in the Mahoning County jail on $2,000 bond until his court appearance Thursday.

