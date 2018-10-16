Boardman police use stun gun to subdue suspect
BOARDMAN — Police used a stun gun on a man who was attempting to flee through a window early this morning at his apartment on Wolosyn Circle, according to police reports.
Police knocked on the door of Travis Tomsik, 29, in reference to a loud argument.
About 10 minutes after police arrived, they saw Tomsik climb out of a ground level window and stunned him when he refused to respond to officers’ commands.
He faces charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is in the Mahoning County jail on $2,000 bond until his court appearance Thursday.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 25, 2017 10:42 a.m.
Two Boardman police officers injured in attack on Sylvia Lane
- July 26, 2017 11:30 a.m.
Stun gun used to stop man fleeing traffic stop
- July 27, 2017 midnight
Youngstown man faces several charges after foot chase in Austintown
- July 27, 2017 midnight
Boardman man charged with assaulting officers
- November 16, 2017 10:35 a.m.
Report: Suspected shoplifters used pepper spray and stun gun
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.