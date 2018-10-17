Boardman High School hosts sixth annual YES fest Friday
BOARDMAN — Boardman High School will host its sixth annual YES Fest for seventh- and eighth-graders and high-school students at 8 a.m. Friday in the Boardman Performing Arts Center, 7777 Glenwood Ave.
The anti-drug event encourages students to say “Yes” to positive influences such as community service.
This year’s speakers include representatives from United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and Animal Charity. The event also gives students the opportunity to speak with representatives from nonprofits about volunteer opportunities.
