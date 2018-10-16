Austintown woman accused of stabbing man in the back

Photo Photo Stephanie Fox

AUSTINTOWN

A Burkey Road woman is in the Mahoning County Jail after allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend in the back during a domestic dispute Monday evening.

Stephanie Fox, 33, is likely facing one count of felonious assault, police said. She's accused of sinking a folding hunting-style knife just beside her boyfriend's spine, according to Austintown Detective Lt. Jeff Solic.

Police who responded to the home at about 6:30 p.m., after one of the man's relatives reported the stabbing, found the man wrapped in a towel, bleeding, but still conscious and breathing. He was transported to a hospital. He may have sustained other minor wounds.

Solic said there were other drug-related warrants for Fox's arrest out of Trumbull County.

